East Middle School student charged with aggravated assault

Download the KOTA News App.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An East Middle School student is charged with aggravated assault following an incident at the Rapid City school Monday afternoon, according to a social media post by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

A Pennington County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer at East was told that a student had brought a knife to school. This prompted the Rapid City Areas Schools district to put East and nearby Valley View Elementary School into secure status around 1:36 p.m., for about 30 minutes.

Besides facing the assault charge, the student is also charged with disturbance of a school and possession of a weapon at school.

No one was injured in the incident.

Because the student is a juvenile, no further information will be released, according to the PCSO.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classic car auction in Deadwood
Cars sell for half the price of an average home at the Deadwood car auction
Police respond to unattended death near Eglin St.
Two inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are being charged with Attempted Murder...
2 inmates charged with Attempted Murder & Aggravated Assault for attacking correctional officers at State Pen
8-21 rodeo
Top cowboys shine at Xtreme Bronc Finals
South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Matters of the State: Penitentiary concerns; Medical marijuana under microscope

Latest News

Carnival Americana crew wrapping up the 2023 Central States Fair
Record year for the Central States Fair despite metal detector glitches
According to the factual basis statement for case Brewer shot Dillon multiple times with the...
Man pleads guilty to murder on Pine Ridge Reservation
Tuesday
Smoky skies return
This style of self-defense focuses on how to defend against a close- range attack.
Everybody was Kung Fu fighting