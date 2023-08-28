Warm with smoky conditions returning Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are clear overnight with comfortable temperatures. Lows will fall into the 50s to near 60°.

Sunshine continues Tuesday with more warm weather. Highs are expected to jump into the 80s to low 90s. While it will be sunny, wildfire smoke will return to the area. Hazy conditions are expected for much of Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the 90s for much of the area. It will be dry and breezy too, which will lead to elevated fire danger across much of KOTA Territory. Right now, there is a Fire Weather Watch in place for the northeast Wyoming plains for Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures remain warm Thursday and Friday with 80s to low 90s likely for many. Sunshine is expected Thursday, though a few clouds will move through the area Friday. Highs will be in the 90s Saturday and Sunday, which will make for a hot start to Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day itself will be cooler with highs in the 80s for many. Isolated showers and storms will be possible through the day.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.