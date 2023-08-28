Warm and dry all week.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warm temperatures and dry conditions are expected this week across western South Dakota as a ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern.

Wednesday will be the hottest day this week, and we’ll also see gusty winds that day, creating critical fire weather conditions.

Temperatures will moderate some late this week, but 90 degree days are possible next Sunday and Labor Day.

All in all, it looks like a dry and warm to hot close to Meteorological Summer.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classic car auction in Deadwood
Cars sell for half the price of an average home at the Deadwood car auction
Two inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are being charged with Attempted Murder...
2 inmates charged with Attempted Murder & Aggravated Assault for attacking correctional officers at State Pen
8-21 rodeo
Top cowboys shine at Xtreme Bronc Finals
Rapid City Christian hosts volleyball tournament
Rapid City Christian hosts volleyball tournament
The person hit with the coffee was a 17-year-old employee at the Florida restaurant. (WSVN,...
Coffee pot thrown at McDonald’s worker in restaurant brawl

Latest News

Near-seasonable and dry this week
Sunny start to the weekend
A bit cooler for Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Isolated storms possible this afternoon.