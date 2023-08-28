Police respond to unattended death near Eglin St.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During an investigation into Kenneth Bauer’s missing person case, police learned he had been last seen at 1200 North Lacrosse Street.

Upon review of video from the location, police determined Bauer was last seen walking east of the location. As a result of this information, detectives began searching for Bauer’s last known route.

While searching the area on August 25, police located a deceased male on the edge of a body of water just south of 1225 Eglin Street. The body was recovered and identified as Bauer. Neither his body nor the circumstances surrounding his death showed any signs of trauma or foul play.

