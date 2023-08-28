Matters of the State: Penitentiary concerns; Medical marijuana under microscope

Matters of the State 8-27-23
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we take a closer look at staffing concerns within the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

I-Team reporter Beth Warden examines how shift mandates are taking a toll on correctional officers. It comes as two South Dakota prison offenders are facing attempted murder charges after attacking two correctional officers.

Sen. Erin Tobin (R-Winner), the chair of the Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee, joins the program to discuss the committee’s first meeting, what recommendations could be on the way for pop-up clinics, and potential changes for South Dakota’s medical cannabis program.

Gov. Kristi Noem joins other Republican governors for a trip to Texas to discuss security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

We also break down some of the highlights from the Property Rights vs. CO2 Pipeline debate in Brookings, stemming from two proposed projects in South Dakota.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

