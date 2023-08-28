Cutest pet of the week: Landry

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week’s cutest pet of the week is Landry. He is an 11-year-old chocolate lab. His fun fact is when he was younger he loved chasing tennis balls, now he enjoys lying on the couch and watching TV with his owner.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

Make sure to tell us the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to just cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.