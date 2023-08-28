5k run raises awareness to preserve area creeks from the impact of lithium mining

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to The Black Hills Water Alliance, currently, in the Black Hills, there is ongoing exploration for lithium, gold, and uranium taking place. They say this exploration can be harmful to the area’s creeks.

The Black Hills Water Alliance held its third annual 5K run and walk to raise awareness about mining operations in the Black Hills. The contamination of water from mining affects both people and wildlife, disrupts the natural habitat, and strips the land of resources.

The Black Hills Water Alliance organization is actively advocating against open-pit mining in the Black Hills.

“We’re trying to protect the water. 20% of the Black Hills is currently under active mining claims, so this is a really urgent issue, and we need more people to get involved,” said Black Hills Water Alliance member Lilias Jarding.

Participants received medals in different categories, including elders, adults, and youth.

