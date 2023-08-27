SpaceX capsule docks at space station carrying 4 astronauts from 4 countries

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station lifts off from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., seen in Rockledge, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA’s SpaceX crew has successfully docked with the International Space Station.

Astronauts from four different countries are a part of this mission, which is called Crew-7.

The team launched aboard the Crew Dragon Spacecraft atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Saturday, reaching the ISS on Sunday.

Astronauts will spend about five days taking over operations from the SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts, who have been on the space station since March.

The new team will then bid farewell to the SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts, who will return home aboard their spacecraft, the Crew Dragon Endeavour.

This mission marks the eighth flight operated by NASA and SpaceX as part of the agency’s commercial crew program.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classic car auction in Deadwood
Cars sell for half the price of an average home at the Deadwood car auction
Tax revenue $1.45 million at 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Friday Night Hike pt. 1 8-25
Friday Night Hike, August 25, Pt. 1
Two inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are being charged with Attempted Murder...
2 inmates charged with Attempted Murder & Aggravated Assault for attacking correctional officers at State Pen
Friday Night Hike Pt. 2 8-25
Friday Night Hike, August 25, Pt. 2

Latest News

Residents gather for a prayer near the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store,...
Pastor urges sadness, not rage, after white shooter kills 3 Black people in Florida
Don Sundquist, a Republican who was twice elected governor of Tennessee and also served 12...
Former 2-term Republican Tennessee Gov. Don Sundquist dies at 87
Idalia
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Idalia forms in Gulf of Mexico
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say