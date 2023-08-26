Traditions happening at the Central States Fair

Summer vacation is over, kids have returned to school, and it's the final weekend of the Central States Fair. The fair does return annually, and this continues
By Juliana Alford
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People from all over the United States are attending the Central States Fair which brings back a few of these traditions.

Once you’re at the fair you’re going to typically see carnival rides, try different food, and view the livestock.

However, also located on the grounds are a few demonstrations of different kinds of art, such as wood carving.

“Were just here to give demonstrations, answer questions, introduce people to the hobby of wood carving, and hopefully pick up a few more members for our club,” said Donald Mitchell, president of Hay Camp Woodcarvers.

As well as wood carving, you can also learn to paint on a piece of China that you can take home.

“Every year we have the booth that’s over here and we display what we’ve done for the year. And we have a seminar right before the fair where we have a teacher from another area come in and teach us a different technique, and we display those plates also,” said Teri Duncan, superintendent of China Painters.

Another group at the fair displays their quilts they have sewn together.

“We just gather quilts in the community, and we encourage people, even if they have quilts that are their first time, to bring them. We have a judge come in and judge them and give them pointers on how they can do better,” said Carolyn Burg, superintendent of the quilt division.

To learn more about the art displays, you can find these booths are the fine arts building on the fairgrounds.

