Sunny start to the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies will kick off the weekend with temperatures in the 80s for many on the plains. Much of the Black Hills will likely have highs in the upper 70s.

Clouds will increase late Saturday afternoon toward Sheridan and the Big Horns. A few showers will be possible during the evening and overnight hours into Wyoming with a few isolated showers across western South Dakota Sunday morning. Isolated showers and storms will be possible into Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s for many.

Next week is expected to be generally sunny. Highs will be in the 80s much of the week, but Wednesday will be the hottest day as highs will climb into the 90s.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are being charged with Attempted Murder...
2 inmates charged with Attempted Murder & Aggravated Assault for attacking correctional officers at State Pen
Stolen vehicle leads to careless joyride
GOP debate doesn’t land well with voters
Pennington County Jail in Rapid City, SD.
Jail overflow raises a need for more space
8-23 Sturgis football
Sturgis ready to kickoff the season against RC Central

Latest News

A bit cooler for Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Isolated storms possible this afternoon.
Warm with a few afternoon storms Thursday
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
Another hot day today.