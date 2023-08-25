Slow down when you see flashing yellow lights

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The yellow flashing lights have started back up, reminding drivers that school is back in session, and they need to slow down in school zones.

Along with the traffic lights to get drivers’ attention to slow down, police officers are in the areas to make sure people obey the 15-mile-per-hour speed limit when necessary. While the officer’s main reason for being in the area is to bring awareness to the school zone, a ticket can be given if the officer determines the violation is serious enough, or could be a danger to students walking or playing in the area.

”And so we just want to bring awareness to that and make sure people are aware that in and around schools is a good place to be going a little bit slower. You never know when that ball is going to bounce across the street, or that kids not going to use the crosswalk. Whatever that case may be, we want to be prepared for that as drivers,” said Brian Pitts, a sergeant with the Rapid City Police Department.

While those school lights are only on around drop-off and pickup hours, drivers are reminded to always keep an eye open in school zones, no matter the time of day.

