Slim chance of getting lost in the Black Hills, Keith & Kate come prepared

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Steering off the trail or falling are frequent ways the Black Hills National Forest Service finds people needing help in the woods. People getting lost in the wilderness of the Black Hills is rare, but in case it happens, being prepared will help you.

You are already behind if you have not had enough water or eaten enough protein-filled food before your adventure. It’s always best to over-prepare, if you plan on eating lunch during your hike, pack enough food for dinner. The forest service suggests filling your day bag with pain medication, blister treatment, band-aids, a compact thermal blanket, and of course enough water.

To see how Keith and Kate would fare if they were lost in the wilderness check out the video above.

