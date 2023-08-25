Monument Health Hospital is expanding in the Northern Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2015, 11,000 people lived in Spearfish. Today, more than 12,000 call the Northern Hills town home. With the growth in population comes a greater need for services.

Thursday, Monument Health took steps to meet some of those needs.

Currently, the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital has 35 beds, but that’s not enough for the growing Northern Hills community.

“Over the last three of four years, we’ve seen that growth accelerate,” said President of Spearfish Hospital Thomas Worsley.

To overcome the challenge, The Spearfish hospital is about to double in size.

“Having space in the room so that a loved one can be there to join you, to help you through this process is just one of the ways, and as medical advances have grown over the years, we have more equipment, and that equipment helps in the healing process, but it takes space,” said Worsley.

According to Monument Health Hospital, “The project will include more than 94,000 square feet of new construction to expand the existing hospital while 14,000 square feet of the existing space will be remodeled.”

“It’ll allow us to expand some of the offerings in the surgical disciplines so we will have, we don’t have specific new departments that will start, but it will give us the capabilities to grow to potentially recruit and add additional services in the future,” said Worsley.

The initial phase is set for completion in December, with the full project expected to take three years.

“It’s going to take us longer to complete this project because we are going to have to work around those current services that are taking place. We do not anticipate taking any operating rooms offline. Any emergency services and inpatient services, outpatient services, but it will probably be an adjustment as we go through all phases of the project,” said The Monument Health Hospital President/CEO Paulette Davidson.

