GOP debate doesn't land well with voters.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The GOP had their first primary debate Wednesday with eight challengers. But Former President Donald Trump was not among them.

The moderators of Wednesday’s debate tried to keep the focus off of former president Donald Trump’s absence. One person we spoke with thought this may have helped the debate stay more issues-oriented.

“Trump not being there you probably got a little more information out of everything because everybody wasn’t directing everything at him,” said William Lippman.

Most of the people we spoke with chose not to watch the debate live for a variety of reasons, including one person who believes the party isn’t focusing on the right issues.

“We’ve gotten into culture wars and petty issues that don’t really help the people or move the narrative forward, move the nation forward. It’s more of a division party rather than a uniting party. It is the United States of America,” said Richard Walker.

“In my heart, I believe that if we can get back to actual issues, less about people, less about the politicians, and more about the actual issues in the communities that we live and work in we would see a change on the national level,” Doris Cardwell.

With Wednesday’s debate, it seems the general consensus among voters is that they are tired of mudslinging.

The next GOP debate is on September 27.

