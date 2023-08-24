Rapid City Public Library releases new podcast: “Strange, Scary, and Unexplained Experiences”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year, the Rapid City Public Library released its first podcast episode, hoping it would reach the community in ways that their books couldn’t. After the success of the first one, they decided to begin releasing quarterly episodes, and this time around the RCPL is looking for those with “Strange, Scary, and Unexplained Experiences.”

To get featured on the podcast just head down to the library and ask to share or you can go to their website.

You can listen to the “Rapid City Library Podcast” anywhere you get your podcasts.

