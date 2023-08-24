A man travels across the country to interview WWII veterans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Rishi Sharma is passionate about superheroes, but not the ones from comic books. He’s drawn to real-life heroes who fought for our nation.

“Who had their entire innocence stolen from them just so that future generations, just maybe, might have the opportunity to wake up in a world in which their houses are not bombed out,” said Remember WWII founder Rishi Sharma.

Since his junior year in high school, Sharma has been traveling across the country to document the stories of World War II veterans before their experiences are lost to history.

“I see them as these oddly 18,19 and twenty-year-olds who were willing to sacrifice everything at a young age, who saw their best friends getting killed, who had to kill the enemy,” said Sharma.

Rishi Sharma interviews WWII veteran Paul Priest (KOTA/KEVN)

According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, 167, 284 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were still alive in 2022. Including Paul Priest, who crossed the Rhine River in 1944

“I was the first group that went over the river, and I was the last one in the group; I’m the only one; that’s why international broadcasting from Germany come over here,” said WWII Veteran Paul Priest.

Some veterans allow their experiences to be shared with the public, while others prefer their memories to remain private that’s when Sharma creates private videos for their families. Both the public and private stories ensure future generations understand the trials faced on the battlefield.

“To be able to meet those men every day, and the fact that they even know my name is mind-blowing. They are literally giants among men, and I’m so privileged to be in their presence,” said Sharma.

