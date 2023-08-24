Cooking with Eric - Fresh Cucumber Salad

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a refreshing summer salad that would be a perfect accompaniment to you next barbecue.

Thinly slice 2 pounds of cucumbers and place in a large salad bowl. Add a thinly sliced small red onion. Then sprinkle 5 tablespoon apple cider vinegar over the vegetables, and dust with a tablespoon of sugar. Add 4 teaspoons of salt and a half teaspoon of ground pepper. Gently toss to combine, then keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

Just before serving, sprinkle with chopped fresh dill.

