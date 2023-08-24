A bit cooler for Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are partly cloudy overnight with low temperatures ranging from the 50s to the 60s.

Friday will be a bit cooler with highs ranging from the 70s to the 80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected for much of the day. A few showers are possible in far southwest South Dakota and parts of Wyoming. Those in northwest South Dakota will likely have plenty of sunshine.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 70s and 80s. Sunday is slightly warmer with many more joining the 80s under mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for a stray shower or storm to end the weekend.

Temperatures next week will be above normal with highs in the 80s and 90s and plenty of sunshine.

