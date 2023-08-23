Warm with a few afternoon storms Thursday

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another warm night is expected as lows will fall into the 60s by morning. Skies will be partly cloudy.

It is not going to be as hot for Thursday, but it will remain warm for many. Highs are expected to be in the 80s and 90s across the area. A few afternoon showers and storms are expected, especially across western South Dakota.

Storm chances for Friday and Saturday are not looking as promising as the past few days. Temperatures will be much cooler as highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Warmer air returns Sunday with highs back into the 80s and we will range from the 80s to 90s for much of next week. Plenty of sunshine will be likely next week, too.

