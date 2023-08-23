Sturgis city council discusses new adventure park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Developers for the proposed Sturgis Adventure Park provided the city’s council with three layout concepts Monday, but an issue over cost has yet to be resolved.

The estimated construction costs were almost double the $5.4 million budget the council had set.

For each of the three design concepts the costs were as follows:

A) $10,049,839.46

B) $10,227,282.35

C) $9,964,984.60

The preferred layout the council agreed upon, concept B, was estimated at approximately $10.2 million. This means some amenities might have to be cut or scaled back to meet budget demands.

Items to scale down include: the playground, splash pad and concession (trailer model, restroom/changing rooms).

Items proposed to move to future plans: mini-golf, shelters, plaza, amphitheater, landscape.

The city council will meet again on September 5 to determine whether to move forward with the revised park layout.

City of Sturgis Adventure Park concept (KOTA)

