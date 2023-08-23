Rapid City parks could see an increase in law enforcement next year

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Juliana Alford
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The proposed Mayoral budget for Rapid City includes funding for four park rangers.

The money would come from the general fund and would amount to $356 thousand dollars.

This would then support the pilot program aimed at helping with security for parks in Rapid City.

Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun said the demand for the park rangers came because of requests he received while serving on city council.

“I would get calls about things going on there, so I would talk to our police chief can we get more patrols in our parks? He said ‘Mayor, we’re down a whole bunch of police officers, I’ll do the best I can.’ So, I said “what can we do to increase official presence there and it kind of led to the idea of the city park ranger program and it’s grown from there,” said Salamun.

Monday the city council will discuss and deliberate the budget. After that, if one reading passes the budget must go through another special session before being implemented.

