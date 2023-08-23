Miss Range Days Rodeo Queen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Carrissa Barrett from Caputa is the 2023 Miss Range Days Rodeo. Barrett serves as an ambassador for the Range Days Rodeo at the Central States Fair. Barrett says she plans on attending other rodeos like the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, Days of ‘76 Rodeo, and the Faith Stock Show and Rodeo.

Barrett and her bay horse, Journey, enjoy spending time on her family’s 3rd generation ranch east of Rapid City.

Check out the interview above to learn more about Barrett and her plans at Miss Range Days Rodeo.

