Miss Range Days Rodeo Queen

By Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Carrissa Barrett from Caputa is the 2023 Miss Range Days Rodeo. Barrett serves as an ambassador for the Range Days Rodeo at the Central States Fair. Barrett says she plans on attending other rodeos like the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, Days of ‘76 Rodeo, and the Faith Stock Show and Rodeo.

Barrett and her bay horse, Journey, enjoy spending time on her family’s 3rd generation ranch east of Rapid City.

Check out the interview above to learn more about Barrett and her plans at Miss Range Days Rodeo.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at East Middle School in Rapid City have lunch in the school cafeteria. With high...
South Dakota rejects federal food funding despite 25,000 children going hungry
The limo was parked outside General Beadle Elementary School to help pump students up for the...
Staff at one Rapid City school welcomed students back in style
Server room
Midco bringing internet up to ten times faster to the Black Hills
Man could face up to five life prison sentences
Homegrown Toadstool Jamboree will be uniting for a full reunion show at this year’s Wednesday...
Toadstool Jamboree reuniting for summer concert at Outlaw Square

Latest News

Sarah Gross, an organizer of '100 years of Rapid City Public Schools,' on Good Morning KOTA...
Century of original high school building downtown Rapid City
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Purple Park in Lead
An old playground could soon be renovated
Sturgis Adventure Park concept
Sturgis city council discusses new adventure park