How wildfire smoke impacts solar panel efficiency

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Rapid City seeing wildfire smoke more regularly, a professor at the School of Mines decided to look into how much the smoke impacts the efficiency of solar panels.

Dr. Long Zhao began his research in 2020 with the aim of discovering just how much solar panel efficiency can be affected. Over the course of two years, he and a student concluded that the smoke can cause a 40% reduction in efficiency. Dr. Zhao says that there isn’t a concrete solution to addressing this reduction but he has some ideas on where to start.

One idea is for people to have batteries installed in their house to store extra energy when the output is higher, that way they will have power available when the power output is reduced. His other idea, predicting energy reductions ahead of time.

“The thing is while we have more solar installed we really need to think about what would be the best way to do forecasting, cause without knowing how much the wildfire smoke will affect the solar system, it’s really hard to do the controlling power system,” said Dr. Zhao.

Zhao says ideally both solutions should be pursued to help address the issue. He is hopeful that more focus will be on the impact of wildfire smoke in the future.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at East Middle School in Rapid City have lunch in the school cafeteria. With high...
South Dakota rejects federal food funding despite 25,000 children going hungry
8-21 rodeo
Top cowboys shine at Xtreme Bronc Finals
Man could face up to five life prison sentences
Server room
Midco bringing internet up to ten times faster to the Black Hills
The 24 Hour Play Festival helps kick off the Black Hills Community Theater 2023-2024 season.
Opening and closing night all on the same day

Latest News

Vendors at CSF
Central State Fair vendors love stopping in Rapid City
Mount Rushmore National Park in Keystone, SD.
Summer tourism can set economies up for the winter months
Building a new arena as an addition to the Monument showed a positive growth to the area.
The economic impact of The Monument
The next session will be held on Monday to discuss what parts of the budget will be approved.
Rapid City parks could see an increase in law enforcement next year