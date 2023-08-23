Hill City’s Wine Brews and Barbeque will bring fun for the whole family

By Kate Robinson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Beginning this Friday, Hill City is hosting the 11th annual Wines, Brews, and BBQ. The event is fun for everyone with events ranging from a kids cook-off to a dessert bake-off for the adults. Everyone is encouraged to participate but if you don’t have a knack for cooking or baking you can always stay on the sidelines and enjoy beers and wines from 30 local breweries.

The kids fest kicks off on Friday night, while the adult fun starts Saturday with the Backyard Ribfest and the KCBS Pro Peoples Choice tastings.

Other things to try out while you are there are the BBQ alley and the wine and brew fest with live music on both days.

The fun begins on Friday, August 25, and is free to anyone to attend.

