Grilling with Eric - Firefighter Journeyman Paramedic Matt Curley shows Eric how to make Bahama Mamas!
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some of the best food cooked daily comes from your local Fire Departments kitchens! And this amazing sandwich, perfected by Matt Curley fits that bill - it’s one of the department’s favorites.
This sandwich is full of flavor - learn more about the sandwich and Matt on this edition of Grilling with Eric.
