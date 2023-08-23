Grilling with Eric - The Bahama Mama is a Favorite at Fire Station #3!

By Eric W Gardner
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s no wonder that Matt is often sought-after to make this sandwich! The combination of ingredients make it so delicious.

First, marinate 4 thin-cut chicken breasts in enough Caribbean Jerk Marinade to coat. You can do this is a Ziploc bag. Ideally, you’ll want to marinate the chicken for at least an hour.

When ready to cook, heat grill to high heat. Remove chicken breasts from marinade; discard marinade. Place on the got grill and cook until done, about 10 to 15 minutes, until done - chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear. When almost done, top with a slice of pepper jack cheese. When cheese is melted, remove chicken from grill.

Keep warm until ready to assemble the sandwich. To assemble, spread either chive onion cream cheese spread mixed with a tablespoon of honey on a good quality bun, or you can use strawberry cream cheese spread. Place chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese on bun. Then add one slice of pineapple (can be canned) and top with other half of bun. Enjoy!

