Grilling with ERic - Assembling the Bahama Mamas and How to Win the Grill

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last segment we talked about how to build these delicious sandwiches. One ingredient you can add to either of the cream cheese spreads before spreading is a little bit of granulated garlic or garlic powder - about a half teaspoon, if you like.

The wonderful grill Eric Gardner has been using will be given away to one lucky winner next week. Watch the segment to find out how to enter.

Thanks to Matt Curley not only for sharing his recipe for the Bahama Mama sandwich, but for all he and his team do to help save lives! Our First Responders are very much appreciated, and should be thanked each and every day for what they do for us!

