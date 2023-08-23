Century of original high school building downtown Rapid City

Sarah Gross, an organizer of '100 years of Rapid City Public Schools,' on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
By Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The original brick high school building in downtown Rapid City celebrates 100 years. The building finished construction in 1923 and remains a host to community events and an education hub.

A 100-year celebration on October 8 will feature multiple presentations in the theatre at Rapid City High School. In February of 2024, a film festival will highlight all 23 current schools. Sarah Gross, one of the organizers, says this 100-year shines a light on public education in Rapid City.

Check out the interview with Sarah Gross from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

