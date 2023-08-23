Airline close calls more common than publicly disclosed, NYT report says

FILE - An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26,...
FILE - An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boston. This year, according to the report, close-call incidents have happened multiple times a week on average. Last month alone, there were about 46 incidents involving commercial airlines.(Michael Dwyer | AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report from the New York Times stated that only a fraction of airline close calls have been publicly disclosed.

This year, according to the report, close-call incidents have happened multiple times a week on average. Last month alone, there were about 46 incidents involving commercial airlines.

Most of the close calls have involved human error, the report said.

The Times reviewed internal safety documents from the Federal Aviation Administration and a NASA database.

The issues have been compounded by a shortage of air traffic controllers while more planes are in the skies.

Fortunately, there has not been a major U.S. plane crash in more than a decade.

On Wednesday, the FAA announced millions in funding to tackle near-collisions.

In an announcement shared first with CNN, eight airports will receive $121 million to pay for construction projects.

This is on top of the $100 million that was granted to dozens of other airports three months ago.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at East Middle School in Rapid City have lunch in the school cafeteria. With high...
South Dakota rejects federal food funding despite 25,000 children going hungry
The limo was parked outside General Beadle Elementary School to help pump students up for the...
Staff at one Rapid City school welcomed students back in style
Server room
Midco bringing internet up to ten times faster to the Black Hills
Man could face up to five life prison sentences
Homegrown Toadstool Jamboree will be uniting for a full reunion show at this year’s Wednesday...
Toadstool Jamboree reuniting for summer concert at Outlaw Square

Latest News

The family took to social media to announce the arrival of Adira River Ohanian.
Serena Williams, husband share first family photos with new baby
FILE - The exterior of the South Carolina Supreme Court building in Columbia, S.C. is shown,...
South Carolina’s new all-male highest court reverses course on abortion, upholding strict 6-week ban
Carrissa Barrett, 2023 Miss Range Days Rodeo on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
Miss Range Days Rodeo Queen
Sarah Gross, an organizer of '100 years of Rapid City Public Schools,' on Good Morning KOTA...
Century of original high school building downtown Rapid City