Vitalant implements questionnaire that assesses individual risk of HIV

Effective today, eligibility for Vitalant is now independent of gender or sexual orientation.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vitalant is welcoming more blood donors under updated eligibility guidelines issued by the Food and Drug Administration which was updated in May.

Effective today, eligibility for blood donations for Vitalant is now evaluated independent of gender or sexual orientation.

In May, the FDA updated its policy easing blood donation restrictions for gay and bisexual men. Vitalant is one of the blood donation centers in the country that’s implemented the new individual donor assessments into their system.

Under the new policy, all potential donors will use the same screening questionnaire regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

Communication manager for Vitalant, Tori Robbins said the FDA has reevaluated several things over the years and has always encouraged people to double-check the Vitalant page if they are unsure if they can donate.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at East Middle School in Rapid City have lunch in the school cafeteria. With high...
South Dakota rejects federal food funding despite 25,000 children going hungry
8-21 rodeo
Top cowboys shine at Xtreme Bronc Finals
The 24 Hour Play Festival helps kick off the Black Hills Community Theater 2023-2024 season.
Opening and closing night all on the same day
Ejaz Khan, Director and Executive Producer of "Trapped."
Director’s encounter inspires powerful human trafficking film
Man could face up to five life prison sentences

Latest News

Bus drivers need to be aware of their surrounding at all times, so it's important students...
Dos and Don’t: School bus etiquette for your child
Rapid City's mayor highlighted the economic growth and community investments for the proposed...
Rapid City's 2024 proposed mayoral budget focuses on safety and development
Man could face up to five life prison sentences
Server room
Midco bringing internet up to ten times faster to the Black Hills