Toadstool Jamboree reuniting for summer concert at Crow Peak Brewery

Highlighting Wednesday Night Free Summer Concert Series for August 2023
By Alena Neves
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Homegrown Toadstool Jamboree will be uniting for a full reunion show at this year’s Wednesday Night Free Summer Concert Series at Crow Peak Brewery on Wednesday, August 30. Toadstool Jamboree was once the house band for sweaty bars, outdoor festivals, mountain bike races, and other popular events from 1994-2003 and will be returning to its roots for a fun-family reunion concert.

Bandmate, Tom Whillock says, “Their mix of catchy and danceable originals combined with beloved covers from the Grateful Dead, Sublime, and others makes a Toadstool set the perfect soundtrack to most any party. There have been a handful of reunion shows but this is the first full reunion in over 13 years. The band is rejuvenated, rehearsing, and ready to boogie down again. Tell your 100 closest friends.”

The Toadstool Jamboree concert at Crow Peak Brewery will hit the stage at 6:30 p.m. on August 30.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at East Middle School in Rapid City have lunch in the school cafeteria. With high...
South Dakota rejects federal food funding despite 25,000 children going hungry
8-21 rodeo
Top cowboys shine at Xtreme Bronc Finals
The 24 Hour Play Festival helps kick off the Black Hills Community Theater 2023-2024 season.
Opening and closing night all on the same day
Man could face up to five life prison sentences
Ejaz Khan, Director and Executive Producer of "Trapped."
Director’s encounter inspires powerful human trafficking film

Latest News

The limo was parked outside General Beadle Elementary School to help pump students up for the...
Staff at one Rapid City school welcomed students back in style
Rapid City's mayor highlighted the economic growth and community investments for the proposed...
Rapid City 2024 proposed mayoral budget focuses on safety and development
Homegrown Toadstool Jamboree will be uniting for a full reunion show at this year’s Wednesday...
Crow Peak Brewery hosts Toadstool Jamboree for 13 year family reunion show
Vitalant in Rapid City, South Dakota
Vitalant implements questionnaire that assesses individual risk of HIV