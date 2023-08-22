Toadstool Jamboree reuniting for summer concert at Crow Peak Brewery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Homegrown Toadstool Jamboree will be uniting for a full reunion show at this year’s Wednesday Night Free Summer Concert Series at Crow Peak Brewery on Wednesday, August 30. Toadstool Jamboree was once the house band for sweaty bars, outdoor festivals, mountain bike races, and other popular events from 1994-2003 and will be returning to its roots for a fun-family reunion concert.

Bandmate, Tom Whillock says, “Their mix of catchy and danceable originals combined with beloved covers from the Grateful Dead, Sublime, and others makes a Toadstool set the perfect soundtrack to most any party. There have been a handful of reunion shows but this is the first full reunion in over 13 years. The band is rejuvenated, rehearsing, and ready to boogie down again. Tell your 100 closest friends.”

The Toadstool Jamboree concert at Crow Peak Brewery will hit the stage at 6:30 p.m. on August 30.

