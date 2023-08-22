Staying hot for Wednesday

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another warm night is on tap with partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70°.

Wednesday is going to be another hot one with much of the area in the 90s. A few spots out toward Philip and Kadoka could reach the triple digits, while some spot sin the hills stay in the upper 80s.

Thursday will still be warm, but highs will be in the 80s for much of the area. Some spots on the plains could reach the 90s. The cooling trend continues for Friday and Saturday with highs likely dropping into the 70s both days.

Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday through Saturday with showers and thunderstorms possible each day.

Sunshine returns Sunday, along with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s for many. Next week will be in the 80s to 90s with plenty of sunshine.

