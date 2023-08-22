Staff at one Rapid City school welcomed students back in style

The limo was parked outside General Beadle Elementary School to help pump students up for the...
The limo was parked outside General Beadle Elementary School to help pump students up for the new school year.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Summer vacation is over, and it’s time to head back to school.

While transitioning from lazy summer days to early mornings and backpacks can be hard, a luxurious surprise at one Rapid City school had students pumped to head back to class.

It’s one thing to walk into school and see your teachers, but a limo is not what students at General Beadle Elementary expected on the first day of school.

Students were encouraged to walk through the limo and relish their moment of being a star, something that will hopefully set the tone for the school year.

“So, our theme is the magic is in you, and so we’re just hoping that each individual can just let their magic shine and find their unique individual self,” said Principal Abby Karn.

Karn adds many students were excited because it was their first time seeing and going inside a limo, and she hopes the surprise was memorable.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at East Middle School in Rapid City have lunch in the school cafeteria. With high...
South Dakota rejects federal food funding despite 25,000 children going hungry
8-21 rodeo
Top cowboys shine at Xtreme Bronc Finals
The 24 Hour Play Festival helps kick off the Black Hills Community Theater 2023-2024 season.
Opening and closing night all on the same day
Man could face up to five life prison sentences
Ejaz Khan, Director and Executive Producer of "Trapped."
Director’s encounter inspires powerful human trafficking film

Latest News

Rapid City's mayor highlighted the economic growth and community investments for the proposed...
Rapid City 2024 proposed mayoral budget focuses on safety and development
Homegrown Toadstool Jamboree will be uniting for a full reunion show at this year’s Wednesday...
Crow Peak Brewery hosts Toadstool Jamboree for 13 year family reunion show
Vitalant in Rapid City, South Dakota
Vitalant implements questionnaire that assesses individual risk of HIV
Bus drivers need to be aware of their surrounding at all times, so it's important students...
Dos and Don’t: School bus etiquette for your child