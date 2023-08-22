Man could face up to five life prison sentences

41-year-old James Dreamer is charged with sexual and aggravated sexual abuse in November of 2020.
By Madison Newman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man charged with aggravated sexual abuse was in court today for an initial appearance.

41 year old James Dreamer is charged with two counts of sexual abuse and aggravated sexual abuse in November of 2020.

Dreamer is charged with attempting to engage in a sexual act, knowing the victim was unable to say no.

He was also recently arrested on two new charges, including attempted enticement of a minor, and attempted transfer of obscene images.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Dreamer could face up to life in prison on all charges.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at East Middle School in Rapid City have lunch in the school cafeteria. With high...
South Dakota rejects federal food funding despite 25,000 children going hungry
Westbound I-90 nighttime closures scheduled at Exit 37
8-19 Hot Springs score
Hot Springs opens season with impressive win
8-21 rodeo
Top cowboys shine at Xtreme Bronc Finals
8-19 FISH
Big Ol’ Fish-Wyatt Holman

Latest News

Server room
Midco bringing internet up to ten times faster to the Black Hills
Pillen Optical in Rapid City
Kids needing glasses for classes
Around 840,000 children are reported missing annually.
It takes less than a minute for your child to go missing
This is the first year the DAV is at the Central States Fair.
Resources offered to veterans at the fair