First co-defendant in Trump indictment surrenders at Fulton County jail

FILE: On Tuesday, just before 9 a.m., Scott Hall surrendered to authorities, and was booked and...
FILE: On Tuesday, just before 9 a.m., Scott Hall surrendered to authorities, and was booked and processed on charges.(Atlanta News First)
By Mariya Murrow, Tim Darnell and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - The first co-defendant in a sweeping indictment out of Fulton County has surrendered to Fulton County jail, according to the sheriff’s office website.

A $10,000 bond agreement was reached Monday for Scott Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman who was allegedly involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County in south Georgia.

Indictments for former president Donald Trump are stacking in several jurisdictions. (CNN, POOL, WSB, WXIA)

On Tuesday, just before 9 a.m., Hall surrendered to authorities, and was booked and processed on charges that include conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to defraud the state of political subdivision, and violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

$200,000 bond agreement was reached Monday for former President Donald Trump as part of last week’s sweeping Fulton County indictment.

All of the bond agreements reached so far include RICO charges, and those bond fees are higher than any of the other charges.

