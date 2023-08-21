Toasty temperatures on tap Tuesday

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warm temperatures linger through the night as much of the area will be in the 60s under clear skies.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the 90s for many and some triple digits. This could make the first day of school for Rapid City a hot one. Last year some schools had issues with the heat and no air conditions and it could mean the same for this year. A Stray shower or storm will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the 80s and 90s for Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Thursday will remain warm for many as highs will be in the 80s with a few spots in the 90s. Cooler air settles in Friday with highs in the 70s and 80s across the region.

A few showers and storms will be possible Thursday and Friday afternoon. The chances for showers will continue into the weekend. Temperatures Saturday will be in the 70s and 80s, while warmer air begins to build on Sunday with highs in the 80s for many.

The heat is back next week with highs climbing into the 80s and 90s for much of the area. Expect plenty of sunshine.

