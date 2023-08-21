South Dakota hospitals emergency room wait times decrease

10 PM KOTA Territory News - Saturday
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to The Monument Health website Rapid City’s emergency room is the busiest in the state seeing more than 57,000 people each year.

The director of emergency services at the hospital, Jennifer Murray says the patients are being seen in record time.

“We really have to focus on how we’re utilizing the space that we have, and we do that by keeping all our rooms full as much as possible, therefore reducing backup throughout the day, and we had to change a lot of how we do things to make that happen,” Murray said.

Murray says one of those changes was introducing a nurse triage line in March 2020.

Nurse triage line supervisor, Mary Jennissen said the service is free and they always have nurses waiting to take calls.

“So, what they do is they call in and nurse triage kind of helps them assess what’s the next step,” Jennissen said.

Jennissen says the triage line has about six nurses helping patients who need care but are unsure where to look.

“If it’s an emergency definitely call 911 or go to the emergency room, or if you’re kind of not sure, if you feel like I want to talk to a nurse or figure out where I should go, give us a call that’s what we’re here for,” Jennissen said.

The triage line is free and aims to avoid an overrun emergency room.

“With the work we’ve done over the past 6 months, really looking at how we’re going to meet the needs of our community as it grows. We have been able to cut off 40 minutes from that time from that patient arrives to when that patient departs as an average,” Murray said.

Murray said average wait times at Monument Health are consistently below the state average.

The nurse triage line for Monument Health Rapid City Hospital can be reached by calling (605)-755-1350.

