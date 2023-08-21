Scorching hot start to RCAS school year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As Rapid City students prepare their backpacks before the first day of school on Tuesday, they’ll want to be ready for a heat wave, too.

Temperatures Tuesday will be in the 90s for much of the area, with some spots near or in the triple digits. Highs will remain in the 90s on Wednesday and range from the upper 80s to low 90s by Thursday.

Water will be a necessity through the day and if possible, kids should avoid sugary drinks. The high temperatures will increase the chances for heat related illness or even dehydration.

Hydration will also be important for those who ride the bus, as the temperatures will make the ride home uncomfortable.

You may remember last school year, the 80s and 90s created problems at some area schools around Rapid City - this year will be no different. Be prepared for any potential early dismissals across western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming.

