Rapid City’s new Bocce Ball courts get put to work

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City just welcomed a Bocce complex to the area last month and Sunday it’s getting broken in by Special Olympics South Dakota.

The Bocce Ball tournament on Sunday is a qualifier for a bigger tournament coming up in September. That tournament will be held in Mitchell but the organizer says the competition can come second to more important values taught here.

“It’s not just about competition it’s about friendship inclusion acceptance, and so this event is very important because here were are on the corner of Mount Rushmore Road and Omaha Street. Everybody driving by is getting to watch a Special Olympics event today and watch our athletes do their thing,” said Cathy Grubb, the Black Hills Area Sports Director for South Dakota Special Olympics.

Grubb says that placing the complex in a busy area like this can do a lot to make Special Olympic sports more visible to people who may not see them otherwise.

She says that Bocce is a perfect sport to show because of the range of people who can participate.

“What makes bocce great is it defies disability in the fact that an athlete in a walker, wheelchair, athletes that are frail, or weaker, or bigger or stronger, anybody can play bocce,” said Grubb.

Nick Dickerson is an athlete with South Dakota Special Olympics and says he sees this event as a way to build character.

“It’s more about sportsmanship and making friends along the way and stuff like that,” said Dickerson.

Many of the teams playing have groups with “unified partners,” these are people without a disability that partner up with a Special Olympic Athlete to compete.

One partner says the connections he’s made with athletes and volunteers feel more meaningful than friendships.

“I just want to say that being on the Special Olympics, it makes it feel like they’re more than just friends and more like family,” said DeSean Washington.

Grubb says they plan to host more tournaments at this location and wanted to thank the city for considering the Special Olympics by building the Bocce Complex.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.