A new senior tradition brushed with creativity and concrete

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seniors are enthusiastically painting their parking spots and have the opportunity to contribute $75 to reserve their spots for the entire school year. They can personalize it as their designated spot through their creative painting.

“It’s been a trend at some other schools, seen probably on Tiktok or youtube. Students and other teachers have brought it to our attention, so we were able to actually get it done this year,” said Douglas High School student council advisor Jesse Hamer.

After the senior class graduates, the $75 fee donated goes towards another can of paint, which the Student Council will use to repaint the spot, continuing the cycle of creativity.

“I’m painting my spot with my six other varsity seniors, so it’s definitely a good experience for us to bond together and just have a fun time painting,” said Douglas High School student council president Bailey Clark.

The inaugural tradition allows seniors to showcase their style, personality, and artistic ability, making it a memorable experience.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.