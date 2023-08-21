Hot summer weather returns this week.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After some low clouds this morning, sunshine returns this afternoon, and so does the heat! That upper level ridge of high pressure that brought the record-tying 101 degrees to Rapid City Friday will rebuild over the northern plains this week, bringing 90s and low 100s back to the area. Tuesday will be the hottest day - just in time for back to school for the little ones - so make sure your kids are prepared for the hot temperatures both outside and in the classrooms.

The ridge breaks down some later this week, with some chances for afternoon and evening thunderstorms returning. Temperatures will drop to near normal by the weekend.

But there are signs that hot ridge may rebuild during the last few days of August.

