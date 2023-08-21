Director’s encounter inspires powerful human trafficking film

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ejaz Khan, executive producer and director of “Trapped,” a human trafficking film, says it was inspired by a conversation he had while filming a previous movie in North Dakota. Khan’s interaction with a young girl in Linton, North Dakota, catalyzed his decision to craft a film centered around the sensitive issue of human trafficking.

Khan hopes “Trapped” will remind parents/guardians to create an open relationship with their children. The movie follows a fragile relationship between a mother and daughter. The relationship creates an unsafe environment for the daughter to share the shocking events she experiences.

“Trapped,” a feature film will be released in 2024. Kahn’s cinema company is giving away a 3-day trip to New York City to attend the film’s premiere.

Check out the interview from KOTA Territory News at Noon for more information.

