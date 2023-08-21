Cutest pet of the week: Jasper
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week’s cutest pet of the week is Jasper. He is a three-year-old chihuahua. His fun fact is when his owners say “Jasper Duncan to the rescue” he lets out a howl.
To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.
Make sure to tell us the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.
Furry friends aren’t limited to just cats and dogs, we want to see them all.
