More than $380,000 worth of cocaine seized off bus from Mexico

CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.
CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.(US Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMA, Texas (CNN) - U.S. Customs Officers in Texas found nearly two dozen packages of cocaine on a commercial bus.

The agency says officers came across the drugs on August 12.

The bus entered the Roma International Bridge in Roma, Texas.

Officers conducted a canine and non-intrusive inspection and found 22 packages totaling to almost 50 pounds of cocaine.

CBP says that amount has a street value of more than $380,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former district 35 Senator Jessica Castleberry
Former South Dakota Senator resigns after AG press conference
The annexation site north of the city includes nine residential homes, five businesses, and an...
Residents in the Piedmont annexation area are pushing back against the city
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
8-18 Christian football hike
Friday Night Hike August 18th
Douglas football 8-18
Douglas football team looks for improvement this season

Latest News

FILE - A judge has ordered Starbucks to pay an additional $2.7 million to a former regional...
Starbucks told to pay $2.7 million more to ex-manager awarded $25.6 million over firing
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary moves very near to Mexico’s Baja coast packing deadly rainfall
Westbound I-90 nighttime closures scheduled at Exit 37
“Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui” will showcase musicians, celebrities, community leaders,...
Maui Ola: Musicians, artists come together at benefit concert for victims of Hawaii wildfires