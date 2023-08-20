Dangerous heat returns on Monday

HOT
HOT(KEVN/KOTA)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Throughout the day and into the evening, smoke will linger; at times, it may even be dense. Tonight will remain cool, in the 50s to 60s, with mostly cloudy skies.

Widespread hot temperatures can be expected Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The hottest temperatures will be on the plains east of the Black Hills into south-central South Dakota.

Breaking down the forecast for Monday, a building ridge will slide to the east, allowing hot temperatures to return over the next couple of days. Highs on Monday will jump into the 90s and low 100s, and skies will gradually clear during the early morning hours, leaving no relief from the heat during the hottest part of the day. If possible, make sure to dress in loose-fitting clothes, keep hydrated, and take frequent breaks. Evening temperatures will drop into the 60s, with a few locations possibly staying in the low 70s. Clear skies and a light breeze should allow for some slow but brief relief.

The heat will continue into Tuesday as many head back for the first day of school. Sparse cloud cover could be seen throughout the morning and afternoon. However, it will do little to stop temperatures from climbing into the 90s and low 100s.

Wednesday’s highs are likely to be in the upper 80s in higher elevations and the low 100s out toward the plains and grasslands. The hope is that increasing cloud cover throughout the day will hopefully stunt temperatures as the chance for isolated or scattered thunderstorms increases throughout the afternoon.

Cooler temperatures are expected Thursday and into the weekend as that ridge breaks down, leaving us with a near-daily chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former district 35 Senator Jessica Castleberry
Former South Dakota Senator resigns after AG press conference
The annexation site north of the city includes nine residential homes, five businesses, and an...
Residents in the Piedmont annexation area are pushing back against the city
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
8-18 Christian football hike
Friday Night Hike August 18th
Douglas football 8-18
Douglas football team looks for improvement this season

Latest News

Smoky and not as hot for the weekend
HOT
Record heat expected Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Not as hot today, but Record Heat likely Friday!
Not as hot Thursday, but record breaking heat likely Friday