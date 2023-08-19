Viral TikTok videos shows realities of stalking

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It started out as a normal day, Michaela Witter was filming for her TikTok series called “100 days of solo dates.”

That’s when Witter felt like she was being stalked and started filming the interaction just in case the guy decided to do anything.

While she was looking at books she noticed he was kneeling down right behind her.

She asked the guy what he was doing, and he said he was “tying his shoe.” She then preceded to walk away.

Looking back at the video she noticed that, 37-year-old Calese Crowder, was shown on video getting really close to her.

“It was really disgusting to watch back, and I felt really gross and really weird. After, I felt really creeped out and I was scared to leave after he had left because I didn’t know if he was waiting for me,” said Witter.

She immediately went to the front and reported the incident to a worker. She also filed a report with the police station.

A few days later he was arrested on an unrelated incident but was released due to overcrowding.

After this encounter, Witter said she feels violated.

“All I can do is just try to live life how I have been, but I definitely have a little bit more paranoia and anxiety, going out and doing things by myself. A big part of what I was doing was these solo dates and showing other girls these are the things that you can do by yourself. And for something like that to happen it also just shows that other side, that scary side of doing things alone as a woman,” said Witter.

After this incident, Witter said that she was glad she recorded what happened so that other people can be aware of this man.

“If you feel unsure about someone, I feel like recording it is a really good idea. If I hadn’t recorded it, I would have never known he was doing anything like that. I had a sense that he was following me around, but I had no idea that he was doing that, you know smelling us,” said Witter.

Although this happened in California, things like this can happen in South Dakota.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s office said there are a few things you can do to stay safe such as making eye contact with that person who is suspected of following you, taking a photo of that person, and sending it to someone you trust in case anything happens to you.

“Call 911, that’s what 911 is there for. We can get an officer or deputy to you to help you out if you feel uncomfortable,” said Sargent Jesse Fagerland, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Office of Justice Programs, it is estimated in the US that 3.7 million men and 12.1 million women are stalked in their lifetime.

