Student-led initiative boosts education in smaller communities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Thursday, the final phase of a community project for a Rapid City Central High School student was completed at Red Shirt.

The project Cody Pipe On Head started on Saturday last weekend and finished at the Jonny Swallow Memorial Ballpark in Red Shirt. Distributing school supplies and teaching kids the fundamentals of baseball with the goal of encouraging kids to continue with their education, especially in smaller communities.

“Well, knowing that this is a smaller community, sometimes they don’t get a lot of donations, so sometimes they need the supplies, and it always takes like months to even get a simple pack of pencils,” said Rapid City Central High School student Cody Pipe On Head.

A total of 133 backpacks along with various school supplies were given away to students in and around the Pine Ridge area, with all the supplies that were left donated to the Red Shirt School.

