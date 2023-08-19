Finding that home away from home can be a challenge for some students

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Education serves as a passport for individuals to pursue their goals. However, with Black Hills State University housing currently at overcapacity, some worry that the situation could potentially hinder students from fulfilling their educational aspirations.

“I have heard a couple that would say it took a little longer than I was anticipating to be assigned a spot. But I haven’t heard any of that. Like we don’t have a spot,” said Director of Residence Life John Ginther.

According to residence life at Black Hills State University, there will be 838 students living on campus, but originally housing only expects 817 during a normal year.

" A lot of people decided that South Dakota and Spearfish were beautiful places to move either right during COVID or right after COVID. And so, because they started coming in and taking up some of our properties and some of that kind of stuff, our students who would normally find a place and apartment house to rent in the community are having a little bit more trouble,” said Ginther.

Adding to the challenge, an area realtor reports that the waiting lists at rental agencies in the northern hills are currently full.

“There’s a waiting list like we’ve never seen. The people that I have contacts for are like don’t even ask me anymore because I don’t have anything,” said Broker Associate Beth Staeckler for Christians Team Real Estate.

Ginther also says their retention numbers are going up, which is another reason the campus might seem more crowded. But he says that no students are being turned away, and everyone has a place to stay.

“We have not actually refused like a room to anybody on campus. If they applied and they said that they wanted to live on campus. We found a space for them,” said Ginther.

