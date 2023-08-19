Enhanced safety measures will be at the Central States Fair

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year, there were three gun incidents around the Central States Fair, two with shots fired and one where a juvenile was found with a gun on the midway.

People attending the fair this year can expect to find enhanced security measures improvements have been made this year, including extra lighting to enhance night-time visibility, more private security, and the placement of metal detectors at the entrance gates.

”Last year, you know, after that incident, we’ve really stepped it up, mirroring what we did after that initial incident. We brought in that additional mountain state security, we brought in additional deputies that Pennington County provided a bunch of additional security personnel there, and we’re mirroring because we really saw good results,” said Central States Fair assistant general manager John Kaiser.

Entry will not be allowed after 10 p.m. and there will be additional patrols in the parking lots and around the premises.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exit blocked after semi crashed onto train, details and injuries unclear.
Semi driver killed in crash near Sturgis
Former district 35 Senator Jessica Castleberry
Former South Dakota Senator resigns after AG press conference
Sold out 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally shirt.
Sturgis Rally vendors pack up and head out of the Black Hills
UPDATE: names released in Pennington County fatal crash
Reckless joyride leaves one dead

Latest News

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
Heat and people
Community project blended education and baseball, providing supplies and inspiration to smaller...
Student-led initiative boosts education in smaller communities
Bordeaux Hall
Finding that home away from home can be a challenge for some students
Senator Mike Rounds speaks at the r-calf convention.
New farm bill brings long awaited change for ranchers and farmers
Central States Fair
How animals at the Central States Fair are surviving the heat