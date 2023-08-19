Enhanced safety measures will be at the Central States Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year, there were three gun incidents around the Central States Fair, two with shots fired and one where a juvenile was found with a gun on the midway.

People attending the fair this year can expect to find enhanced security measures improvements have been made this year, including extra lighting to enhance night-time visibility, more private security, and the placement of metal detectors at the entrance gates.

”Last year, you know, after that incident, we’ve really stepped it up, mirroring what we did after that initial incident. We brought in that additional mountain state security, we brought in additional deputies that Pennington County provided a bunch of additional security personnel there, and we’re mirroring because we really saw good results,” said Central States Fair assistant general manager John Kaiser.

Entry will not be allowed after 10 p.m. and there will be additional patrols in the parking lots and around the premises.

