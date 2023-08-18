Smoky and not as hot for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cooling trend will settle in over the weekend. High temperatures Saturday will be in the 80s for many with some 90s on the plains. By Sunday, temperatures will be in the 70s and a few 80s across KOTA Territory.

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible late Saturday and into Saturday night. A stray shower could linger into Sunday. Wildfire smoke from fires burning in Canada and the northwestern United States will return and could impact air quality both days.

The cooler air will not stick around for next week as much warmer air returns. Highs on Monday will return to the 90s for many. Tuesday will be one of the hottest days next week with highs in the upper 90s in Rapid City. This will make for a very hot return to school for Rapid City students.

Wednesday will stay in the 90s, but Temperatures will fall into the 80s as we approach the end of the week. A few storms will be possible Thursday, Friday and into next weekend.

